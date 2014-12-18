Dec 18 A former executive of American Realty Capital Properties Inc alleged former chairman Nicholas Schorsch directed her and another executive to manipulate financial results, the Wall Street Journal reported.

American Realty shares closed down 4 percent on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Schorsch asked former CFO Brian Block to shift numbers in the company's second-quarter results to cover up previous errors during a July 28 phone call, according to a complaint filed in New York state court, the newspaper said.

Former Chief Accounting Officer Lisa McAlister, who filed the complaint, claimed to have been participated on the call. (on.wsj.com/1Jas22e)

McAlister seeks at least $50 million in damages, the Journal reported. Her allegations are part of a defamation suit against the real-estate investment trust, Schorsch and former CEO David Kay.

She had informed Schorsch and Kay of questionable accounting practices during the first quarter, but was ignored, the Journal reported McAlister as alleging.

American Realty could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company was being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation after it said on Oct. 29 that its audit committee discovered "intentional" accounting errors.

American Realty had then said McAlister and Chief Financial Officer Brian Block had resigned.

Schorsch and two other senior officers stepped down this month.

Up to Thursday's close, American Realty's stock had fallen 34 percent since the company disclosed the accounting errors. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)