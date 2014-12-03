Dec 3 Amer Sports Oyj

* Has signed a 150 million euro ($185.06 million) syndicated revolving credit facility agreement

* Says the facility is meant for general corporate purposes including refinancing of Amer Sports' syndicated loan of 200 million euros from 2011 which has now been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8106 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)