UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 645.8 million euros (Reuters POLL 637 million euros)
* Q3 EBIT ex-items 87.6 million euros (Reuters POLL 91.7 million euros)
* Q3 pretax profit 60.5 million euros (Reuters POLL 64.2 million euros)
* Says in 2014 net sales growth in local currencies is expected to meet at minimum company's long-term annual 5 pct growth target and EBIT excluding non-recurring items to improve from 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources