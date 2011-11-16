Nov 15 Ameren Corp, a utility
holding company, is in talks to hand over control of a
carbon-capture project, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the talks.
FutureGen Industrial Alliance Inc, a nonprofit group, will
take over as lead developer of the project, the agency said.
The FutureGen Industrial Alliance Inc consists of seven coal
mining companies and two PPL Corp utility units, it
said.
The board of the Illinois-based FutureGen 2.0 project is
meeting for a second day to negotiate the transfer of a $730
million grant given to Ameren in 2010 by the Energy Department,
the agency said.
The FutureGen Alliance is also in talks to lease the coal
unit from Ameren, which is expected to continue to play a role
in the project, the report said.
Ameren and FutureGen Alliance could not immediately be
reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S business
hours.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)