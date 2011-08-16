CAIRO Aug 16 Egyptian real estate company Amer Group's first-half net profit fell 13 percent to 201.4 million Egyptian pounds ($33.7 million), the bourse said on Tuesday.

Amer, a property conglomerate, began trading on the stock exchange on Nov. 30 last year after a heavily-oversubscribed initial public offering.

The firm, which owns hotels, restaurants, malls, a catering firm, a utilities company and other businesses, made a net profit of 232.3 million pounds for the same period in 2010. ($1 = 5.971 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Mikhail)