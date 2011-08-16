CAIRO Aug 16 Egyptian real estate company Amer
Group's first-half net profit fell 13 percent to 201.4
million Egyptian pounds ($33.7 million), the bourse said on
Tuesday.
Amer, a property conglomerate, began trading on the stock
exchange on Nov. 30 last year after a heavily-oversubscribed
initial public offering.
The firm, which owns hotels, restaurants, malls, a catering
firm, a utilities company and other businesses, made a net
profit of 232.3 million pounds for the same period in 2010.
($1 = 5.971 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Mikhail)