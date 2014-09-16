NEW YORK, Sept 16 AT&T Inc is "intrigued"
by Latin America and especially Mexico and would not rule out an
opportunistic deal there even as it seeks to complete its $48.5
billion planned takeover of DirecTV, an AT&T executive
said at a conference on Tuesday.
AT&T is one of several potential buyers Carlos Slim's
America Movil has contacted as it tries to sell a
chunk of assets, according to a source familiar with the
situation.
AT&T President and Chief Strategy Officer John Stankey
declined to comment on a Bloomberg report on the deal but said
that if the telecoms group were not looking at Mexico and Latin
America, "I think we would be asleep at the wheel and we are not
historically known to do that."
"So yes, we are intrigued by it," he said during an investor
conference.
Asked if AT&T would consider other acquisitions even as it
focuses on gaining final approvals for the DirecTV deal, Stankey
said he "wouldn't rule anything out."
"And I think when you are in the M&A game, you learn that
you can't always force your timing," he said. "Sometimes timing
has to come to you. And exactly how that is going to work
out who knows."
America Movil said in July it would sell part of its Mexican
operations to cut its market share below 50 percent and avoid
new regulations designed to curb its dominance.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Andrew Hay)