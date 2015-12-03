MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil said on Wednesday that trading in the
shares of the spinoff of its Mexican wireless transmission
towers will begin on Dec. 21, after receiving authorization from
regulators.
Mexico's National Banking and Securities Commission
authorized the listing of Telesites shares on Wednesday, America
Movil said in a statement.
Telesites shares will form part of Mexico's benchmark IPC
stock index, the company said.
America Movil, Latin America's biggest wireless and pay-TV
provider, was knocked off its perch this week as the
top-weighted company in the IPC index following a slump in its
share price.
The company reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years in
October due to sharp losses in Latin American currencies and a
squeeze on its profit margins by tougher regulation in Mexico,
its biggest market.
