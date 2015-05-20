* Sells 3 bln euros of bonds, convertible into KPN stock

* KPN shares fall as much as 4.8 pct after announcement

* America Movil first bought KPN stake in 2012 (Updates after completion to show increase to 3 bln euros)

By Toby Sterling and Owen Wild

AMSTERDAM/LONDON, May 20 Mexican telecoms group America Movil completed a 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) sale of bonds exchangeable for KPN shares, leading to a possible exit by the Dutch firm's largest shareholder after three difficult years.

Initially planning to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of bonds, demand for the deal was so high that the offer was extended to 3 billion within three hours of the launch, according to bankers involved in the transaction.

The bonds will not pay interest and have a conversion price into shares at 45 percent above Wednesday's average price.

In 2013 America Movil supported a hefty rights issue by KPN but failed in a full takeover attempt and then reduced its stake.

If the bonds are exchanged, America Movil will have sold the majority of its 21.1 percent stake in KPN in 2020. However, the terms also provide it with an option to call the bonds and keep its stake if KPN shares rise sharply.

"America Movil has received cash today for the value of that stake, then they look five years out, and if the share price of KPN does absolutely nothing then that's a great position for them," said Justin Craib-Cox, convertible bond fund manager at Aviva Investors.

"This is a pretty neat and easy disposal without having to sell off a large chunk of shares at a discount in the market."

KPN shares, which have risen 29 percent so far this year, were down 4.5 percent early on Wednesday, as the deal makes another offer for all of KPN by America Movil less likely.

On average, Mexican group America Movil, owned by Carlos Slim, paid about 3.24 euros a share for its Dutch stake, including stock bought as part of the rights issue in 2013.

KPN's shares traded around 3.4 euros by 1438 GMT on Wednesday but the euro has fallen against other major currencies since KPN's rights issue, making it unclear whether the group has broken even on the purchase.

A spokesman for KPN said the company had "taken notice" of Movil's exchangeable bond announcement.

America Movil bought a first stake in the Dutch operator in 2012 and, though KPN's board advised shareholders against tendering their stock, secured a near 30 percent share of the company and two seats on the board.

Since 2012, KPN has sold all of its foreign operations such as its German mobile unit EPlus and its Belgian unit BASE, exclusively focusing on the Netherlands.

KPN's core profit (EBITDA) fell 8.6 percent in 2013 and 15 percent in 2014, mainly caused by shrinking profits at its consumer mobile unit.

Apart from its stake in KPN, America Movil owns a majority of Telekom Austria and has operations throughout the Americas. ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise in London; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Elaine Hardcastle)