EU mergers and takeovers (March 13)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Shares in America Movil fell more than 1 pct early on Wednesday after AT&T's chief executive said the American company does not need to acquire assets of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms giant to succeed in the country.
America Movil shares were trading 1.01 percent lower at 15.75 pesos each.
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Co's merger proposal values Ciber at a price of $0.75 per share
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday: