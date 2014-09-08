BRIEF-Avid Technology announces amendment to financing agreement
* Co, Cerberus agreed to expand amount of allowable one-time charges incurred after February 26, 2016 from $28.1 million to $38.0 million
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's telecommunications giant America Movil is in talks with Brazil's Oi SA over a possible joint offer for wireless operator Tim Participacoes SA, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Bloomberg cited America Movil's Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno as saying financing the possible deal for Brazil's second biggest wireless company would not be a problem, and that the company would likely incur some debt.
Slim's spokesman and son-in-law Arturo Elias had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage: