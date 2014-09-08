(Updates with bid context, share prices)
By Tomás Sarmiento and Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's America Movil
plans to hold talks with Brazil's Oi SA
over joining its bid to buy wireless operator Tim Participacoes
SA, the company's chief financial officer said on
Monday.
"Oi presented an offer for TIM and has said that they could
include other operators," CFO Carlos Garcia Moreno said via
email. "We have decided in principle to explore this option. We
will be talking with them."
Garcia Moreno told Bloomberg earlier in the day that
financing the possible deal for Brazil's second biggest wireless
company would not be a problem, and that the company would
likely incur some debt.
Oi unveiled plans in August to take over TIM, which is
majority-owned by Telecom Italia, saying it wanted to
bring in America Movil and Spain's Telefonica to split
the deal three ways.
Oi, Telefonica and America Movil, owned by the world's
richest man Carlos Slim, have been discussing a potential joint
bid for TIM since late last year, several sources told Reuters
earlier this year.
America Movil owns Brazil's No. 3 wireless carrier and its
biggest broadband operator.
Increases in capital spending and morphing technology are
driving mergers in the global telecoms sector.
But in Brazil, a move to consolidate the mobile market would
face close scrutiny from antitrust regulators, who have voiced
concern that fewer players will weaken competition.
In an interview in July, Slim said that he felt America
Movil's 25 percent market share in Brazil's wireless market was
"very low".
Breaking up TIM would give rivals more breathing room in
Brazil's crowded four-way mobile market, where they have
struggled to add customers, invest in high-speed networks and
protect profits in a stagnant economy
Shares in Tim surged 8.31 percent to 13.55 reais each on
Monday.
America Movil was trading 1.46 percent firmer at 17.42
pesos, while Oi was trading 3.01 percent firmer at 1.71 reais a
share.
