MEXICO CITY May 11 Mexico's telecoms regulator said America Movil SAB de CV is complying with rules imposed under a 2013 law to curb the telecom giant's dominance, as it debates whether to amend the rules.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is overseeing additional scrutiny of America Movil under the law to help lower prices in a market in which it controls 70 percent of mobile subscriptions, and 60 percent in fixed lines.

IFT reviewed the company's compliance with the rules and on Monday posted six quarterly reports on its website. It said the reports were for informative purposes, and not to be taken as a certificate of compliance.

In the most recent report, for January-March, IFT said mobile arm Telcel and fixed line unit Telnor were complying with rules on connecting users to subscribers of other networks, and that Telnor was complying with regards to opening its network to competitors.

The regulator also said, without elaborating, that it was investigating 50 complaints of alleged non-compliance.

A spokeswoman for America Movil, owned by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, declined to comment on the reports when contacted by Reuters.

The IFT is reviewing the rules in place against America Movil and will decide whether to make amendments in November at the earliest. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Christopher Cushing)