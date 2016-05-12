MEXICO CITY May 11 Mexico's telecoms regulator
said America Movil SAB de CV is complying with rules
imposed under a 2013 law to curb the telecom giant's dominance,
as it debates whether to amend the rules.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is overseeing
additional scrutiny of America Movil under the law to help lower
prices in a market in which it controls 70 percent of mobile
subscriptions, and 60 percent in fixed lines.
IFT reviewed the company's compliance with the rules and on
Monday posted six quarterly reports on its website. It said the
reports were for informative purposes, and not to be taken as a
certificate of compliance.
In the most recent report, for January-March, IFT said
mobile arm Telcel and fixed line unit Telnor were complying with
rules on connecting users to subscribers of other networks, and
that Telnor was complying with regards to opening its network to
competitors.
The regulator also said, without elaborating, that it was
investigating 50 complaints of alleged non-compliance.
A spokeswoman for America Movil, owned by the family of
billionaire Carlos Slim, declined to comment on the reports when
contacted by Reuters.
The IFT is reviewing the rules in place against America
Movil and will decide whether to make amendments in November at
the earliest.
