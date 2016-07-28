BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals agrees to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexico's America Movil on Thursday reported a 45 percent drop in second-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year earlier.
The telecoms company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the April-June period was 7.7 billion pesos ($422 million), compared with 14.048 billion pesos a year earlier.
($1 = 18.2575 pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's president on Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and limit the regulator's power.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.