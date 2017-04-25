UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms company America Movil reported on Tuesday a 35.85 billion peso ($1.91 billion) first-quarter net profit. ($1 = 18.7275 on March 31) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.