MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit of 2.12 billion pesos ($109.6 million), compared with a loss of 2.9 billion pesos in the same period last year.

The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said revenue for the period was 249.7 billion pesos.

($1 = 19.382 pesos per share at end of September) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)