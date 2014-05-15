VIENNA May 15 America Movil plans a 1
billion euro ($1.37 billion)capital increase for takeover target
Telekom Austria in the second half of this year or the
first half of 2015, it said in an offer document published on
Thursday.
"The bidder (America Movil) and (Austrian state holding
company) OIAG agreed to subscribe to a capital increase which
shall take place either during H2 2014 or H1 2015, markets
permitting," it said.
OIAG, which has 28 percent of Telekom Austria, has agreed to
participate as necessary to maintain a stake of at least 25
percent plus one share, it added.
"The bidder has agreed to participate pro-rata to its then
current participation in Telekom Austria. Further, the bidder
may take up shares for which existing shareholders have not
exercised their subscription rights," it said.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber, Editing by
Michael Shields)