(Corrects headline and paragraph after company corrects payment amount)

MEXICO CITY Feb 14 Mexico's top cell phone company America Movil, owned by businessman Carlos Slim, will propose a 0.20 peso per share dividend ($0.01) payment at its next shareholders meeting on or before April 30.

The cash dividend will be paid in two installments, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on Tuesday.

($1 = 12.8111 pesos) (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Andre Grenon)