BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Q4 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.41
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports solid results for 2016, announces share repurchase program and the acquisition of the Don Cesar
MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, the top cellphone company in Latin America, will not pursue an additional board seat in Telekom Austria , Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Tuesday.
Mexico-based America Movil in September bought a 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria, to raise its holding to 22.8 percent as part of a first foray into Europe that also included taking a large stake in Dutch operator KPN.
Oscar von Hauske Solis, the head of America Movil's fixed-line operations, was elected to the supervisory board of Telekom Austria last month.
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports solid results for 2016, announces share repurchase program and the acquisition of the Don Cesar
* Freeport may take Indonesia to arbitration on Grasberg (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
LONDON, Feb 22 Requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday.