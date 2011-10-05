Oct 5 The Brazil units of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications empire will integrate networks and services, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

America Movil's (AMX.N)(AMXL.MX) wireless unit Claro, as well as fixed-line phone company Embratel and broadband operator NET, said they would bundle their products to compete for Brazil's fiercely contested telecommunications market. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)