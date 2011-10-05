* America Movil's Claro offers package with NET, Embratel

SAO PAULO Oct 5 The Brazil units of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications empire said on Wednesday they will integrate networks and services but gave no details of how an expected merger was advancing.

During a joint press conference, executives from America Movil's (AMX.N)(AMXL.MX) wireless unit Claro, as well as telephone company Embratel and broadband operator NET, called the relationship among the firms a commercial partnership.

"The integration of networks is an effort by the three companies to use the same technological platforms," said Carlos Zenteno, Claro's chief executive in Brazil.

Slim, the world's richest man, has doubled down bets in Latin America's largest economy to drive his companies' growth even if it squeezes short-term profit margins. [ID:nN03300579]

Zenteno said the joint service would help growth at Claro, which has slipped to third place in Brazil's wireless market, behind TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA) the local unit of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), and market leader Vivo VIVO4.SA, owned by Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC). [ID:nN1E77M1ZR]

However, executives for Claro, NET and Embratel gave no new information on the state of an expected reorganization to combine the companies.

"The process is underway with authorities ... and it will certainly be announced when those negotiations happen," said Embratel Chief Executive Jose Formoso. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman and Bernard Orr)