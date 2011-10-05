* America Movil's Claro offers package with NET, Embratel
* Stiff competition pushes Claro to third in mobile market
(Updates throughout with quotes, details of partnership)
SAO PAULO Oct 5 The Brazil units of Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications empire said on
Wednesday they will integrate networks and services but gave no
details of how an expected merger was advancing.
During a joint press conference, executives from America
Movil's (AMX.N)(AMXL.MX) wireless unit Claro, as well as
telephone company Embratel and broadband operator NET, called
the relationship among the firms a commercial partnership.
"The integration of networks is an effort by the three
companies to use the same technological platforms," said Carlos
Zenteno, Claro's chief executive in Brazil.
Slim, the world's richest man, has doubled down bets in
Latin America's largest economy to drive his companies' growth
even if it squeezes short-term profit margins. [ID:nN03300579]
Zenteno said the joint service would help growth at Claro,
which has slipped to third place in Brazil's wireless market,
behind TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA) the local unit of Telecom
Italia (TLIT.MI), and market leader Vivo VIVO4.SA, owned by
Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC). [ID:nN1E77M1ZR]
However, executives for Claro, NET and Embratel gave no new
information on the state of an expected reorganization to
combine the companies.
"The process is underway with authorities ... and it will
certainly be announced when those negotiations happen," said
Embratel Chief Executive Jose Formoso.
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes,
editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman and Bernard
Orr)