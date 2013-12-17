By Elinor Comlay
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Latin America's biggest
phone company, America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim, said on Tuesday it had connected its Mexican lines to a
newly built $1.1 billion submarine cable that stretches from
South America to the United States.
The cable, designed for high-speed data transmission, will
boost service to America Movil's customers, particularly in
Latin America where demand for internet capacity is rising
rapidly, the company said.
The cable, which took 19 months to lay, will connect the
United States, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico
and the Dominican Republic.
Mexico-based America Movil said it will use the
17,800 kilometers (11,060 miles) of cable for transmitting
voice, data and video traffic between the countries.
America Movil said in an annual report filed with U.S.
regulators that the cable is designed to transmit data at speeds
of 100 gigabits per second.
A company spokeswoman said the $1.1 billion cost announced
on Tuesday included the cost of the land connections for the
cable, which reaches Florida in the United States.
It was not immediately clear when the cable will begin
operation, but the spokeswoman said it could start early next
year. The filing had said it would begin being used in late
2014.
America Movil, which controls more than 70 percent of
Mexico's cellphone market and about 80 percent of its fixed line
market, is facing increasing local competition after a
government reform was passed earlier this year.
The company has lately been trying to expand outside of
Latin America, with investments in Dutch phone company KPN
and Telekom Austria. About one-third of the
company's core profit still comes from Mexico.
Shares in America Movil were down 0.9 percent at 14.44 pesos
in early afternoon trading.
The shares, which have been under pressure following the
telecom reform in Mexico and after the company made an offer for
KPN that it then withdrew, are down 2.7 percent this year.