US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as oil prices fall
* Futures down: Dow 73 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 29.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
MEXICO CITY May 3 Giant Mexican telecommunications company America Movil said on Thursday it agreed to a deal whereby the country's competition watchdog dropped a big fine in exchange for the company reducing charges it levies on competitors.
America Movil will cut its interconnection rates, which are the fees it charges rivals to tap its mobile network, or face a fine of 8 percent of annual revenue, Mexico's Federal Competition Commission (Cofeco) said earlier on Thursday.
The decision ends a battle over a fine worth nearly $1 billion handed down by the regulator in April 2011 against America Movil's Mexican brand Telcel. The regulator had found that the company charged unfair fees to competitors.
A spokeswoman for America Movil, which is controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, said the company accepted the settlement.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Futures down: Dow 73 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 29.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* 321 units of Xiamen Kinglong buses have been purchased by Saudi Arabia Public Transport Company for use in Mecca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission