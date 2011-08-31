Aug 31 America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) ( AMX.N ) on Wednesday sold $2.75 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICA MOVIL TRANCHE 1 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 9/8/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.188 FIRST PAY 3/8/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.549 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/8/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 158 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 3/30/2040 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 108.916 FIRST PAY 3/30/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 5.502 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/8/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE N/A