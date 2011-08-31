BRIEF-Probe Metals announces a $10 mln bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares
* Probe Metals announces a $10 million bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) on Wednesday sold $2.75 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICA MOVIL TRANCHE 1 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 9/8/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.188 FIRST PAY 3/8/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.549 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/8/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 158 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 3/30/2040 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 108.916 FIRST PAY 3/30/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 5.502 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/8/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE N/A
* Probe Metals announces a $10 million bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday posted lower fourth-quarter profits as fewer patients were treated with its pricey hepatitis C drugs, and said total product sales would be lower this year.
* Parsley Energy announces public offering of class a common stock