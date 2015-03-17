MEXICO CITY, March 17 Latin America's largest
telecoms company, America Movil, on Tuesday said it wanted to
raise the amount of money in its share buyback fund to 35
billion pesos ($2.28 billion) for 2015, from 30 billion pesos
last year.
The company, which is controlled by the family of
billionaire Carlos Slim, will also propose an ordinary dividend
of 0.26 pesos per share and an extraordinary dividend of 0.30
pesos per share.
Last year, America Movil shares soared in the months after
it surprised the market by saying it aimed to avoid a regulatory
crackdown in its home market of Mexico by selling some assets.
The shares have fallen around 7 percent so far in 2015.
Both the dividends and share buyback fund increase are
subject to shareholder approval at a meeting due before April
30.
($1 = 15.3800 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Christine Murray)