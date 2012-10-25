MEXICO CITY Oct 25 America Movil, the biggest cellphone company in Latin America, posted a near 67 percent jump in third-quarter net profit helped by the addition of new European operations and gains from foreign exchange fluctuations.

The company, owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, earned 30.587 billion pesos ($2.4 billion) in the July-September period, compared to 18.332 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting a net profit of 26.2 billion pesos in the period.