BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
April 26 America Movil, the biggest cellphone company in Latin America, posted a 37 percent jump in first-quarter net profit driven by the addition of Brazil's cable television company Net Servicos.
The company, owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, earned 32.641 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) in the January-March period, compared to 23.744 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011.
Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting a net profit of 27.768 billion pesos in the period. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: