* Settlement ends dispute over record fine
* Deal means new benchmark for low phone rates
* Fine print of deal in line with earlier promises
(Adds comment from watchdog head, background)
By Tomas Sarmiento and Patrick Rucker
MEXICO CITY, May 3 Mexico's competition watchdog
has ordered Carlos Slim to cut charges he levies on mobile phone
competitors in exchange for dropping a record fine, exacting a
small concession from the country's dominant telecoms mogul.
Slim's cash cow, mobile giant America Movil, said
o n Thursday i t had agreed with Mexico's Federal Competition
Commission (Cofeco) to cut by about 20 percent its
interconnection rates, the fees it charges rivals to tap its
mobile network.
Analysts said the deal was a minor setback to Slim, and
shares in America Movil e ven rose slightly. T he settlement
f ollows a series of steps by regulators to curb the power of the
tycoon, who controls some 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market.
The latest decision ends a battle over a fine worth nearly
$1 billion handed down by the regulator in April 2011 against
America Movil's local brand Telcel. Then, the regulator found
that Slim's company charged unfair fees to competitors.
"On paper, we can't say that this is a huge blow to Slim.
But it is an achievement that avoids a long and uncertain legal
fight. Those battles have left the sector paralyzed," said
Carlos Ramirez, an analyst with the Eurasia Group.
Slim, the world's richest man, counted on a 0.39 pesos
($0.03) per minute mobile-to-mobile interconnection rate last
year. The Cofeco decision this week will trim that to 0.31 pesos
per minute in 2014.
The cut was in line with what Telcel had agreed to with
several local operators late last year.
But it was a big drop from what America Movil was charging
at the start of 2011, when the interconnection rate for many of
its rivals was about 0.95 pesos ($0.07) per minute.
That cut shaved about 3 percent, or roughly $390 million,
from America Movil's quarterly revenue, executives told analysts
on a call last year. Th e company does not publish details on how
much money it makes from interconnection fees.
Markets had been betting for weeks that the company would
escape the big fine, and its share price has risen by more than
20 percent since early March. Shares in America Movil were up by
1.48 percent to 17.88 pesos at the close of trading.
Slim has been at the center of regulatory efforts to spur
greater competition in Mexico, where a number of key industries
are in the hands of a few powerful families.
Earlier this year, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said Mexicans were overcharged
$13.4 billion a year between 2005 and 2009 for fixed-phone,
mobile and broadband services, a market dominated by Slim.
STEP BACK
A spokeswoman for America Movil said it had agreed to the
regulators' terms, and Cofeco noted that if it failed to comply,
it would be fined up to 8 percent of Telcel's annual revenue.
Nevertheless, the fact that America Movil had managed to
escape the big fine raised doubts about the regulator's ability
to punish future wrongdoing by the company.
"This is a step back for the industry," said Carlos
Hernandez, a telecommunications analyst at consultancy the
Competitive Intelligence Unit.
"(Slim) got what he wanted: they were able to push the fine
back for a year and in the end won't have to pay it," he added.
That fine followed a four-year probe by Cofeco into Telcel,
which had kept the watchdog at bay for months.
Telcel appealed the sanction and managed to ban Cofeco's
president, Eduardo Perez Motta, from taking part in a second
vote, after arguing he made biased comments to the media.
Yet for some, the deal between Cofeco and America Movil
suggested Slim was looking to cooperate more with regulators.
In 2012, Telcel will have to cut the interconnection rate to
0.36 pesos per minute, and has also pledged to work with Cofeco
to carry out further reductions thereafter, the watchdog said.
Another part of the settlement requires Slim to let the
regulator know about its planned promotions and to offer
customers discounts to call rival networks, matching existing
packages for calls within its own network.
"In some respects the past year's events also indicate a
more constructive relationship between America Movil and the
authorities," said Richard Dineen, a telecom analyst with HSBC.
Mexican regulators and the supreme court have hurt Slim's
bottom line several times in the last 12 months or so.
"No doubt, in the last few months we have seen a great
convergence of decisions regulating the telecoms industry," said
Cofeco president Perez Motta. "It sends a signal that
competition is healthy."
Both Slim's Telcel and home phone giant Telmex have counted
on charging rivals high fees when they cross his phone network.
Last June, the telecoms regulator Cofetel slashed the call
fees Telmex charges rural and suburban communities where it is
the only operator by 95 percent.
America Movil, the top provider of mobile services in Latin
America, had 66.7 million subscribers in Mexico as of March.
($1 = 12.9722 Mexican pesos)
