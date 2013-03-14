(Updates with prices at market's close, buyback details)
By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, March 14 Shares of Carlos Slim's
phone giant America Movil rose on Thursday, helped by
a local brokerage's upgrade of its recommendation and the
company buying back what amounted to a quarter of all its shares
traded during the day.
The shares fell sharply earlier in the week, after the
Mexican government on Monday unveiled a plan to boost
competition and foreign investment in the sector, rattling
America Movil investors. Its shares tumbled nearly 8 percent on
Wednesday alone, losing almost $5 billion in market value.
America Movil shares rose more than 4.5 percent in
morning trading and ended the day up 2.45 percent at 12.08
pesos.
The shares dropped more than 1 percent at the start of
Thursday trading, but then recovered on what analysts described
as investors' eagerness to take advantage of Wednesday's massive
slump and a recommendation upgrade by a local brokerage.
"Obviously, after such a strong drop and an upgrade
recommendation to 'buy'... global clients are coming in strong,"
said Jorge Nevid, head of trading at brokerage Accival in Mexico
City.
Nevid was referring to Wednesday's upgrade by local
brokerage Actinver, which argued that markets had "over-reacted"
to the reform, which would take time to be implemented.
BIG STOCK BUYBACK
The shares also got a boost from aggressive purchasing by
the company's treasury, which bought 75 million shares for a
total of 916.6 million pesos ($73.55 million), according to a
filing with Mexico's stock exchange.
That made up 25 percent of the total 295.6 million shares
traded on Thursday, according to Reuters data.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ambitious reform bill
could end Slim's longtime stranglehold on the phone business as
well as broadcaster Televisa's rule of the airwaves.
The bill has also hit shares of Televisa, which
fell more than 1 percent early Thursday before paring losses to
trade down 0.26 percent.
Hailed as the telecom sector's biggest overhaul in years,
the government's plan would boost competition and give
regulators the power to force television and phone companies
controlling more than 50 percent of the market to sell assets.
Slim, the world's richest man, controls some 70 percent of
Mexico's mobile market and 80 percent of its fixed phone lines,
while Televisa has about 60 percent of the broadcasting market.
The bill was backed by the heads of Mexico's main political
parties, and arrived in Congress on Tuesday. Members of the
ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party say they are confident
it will be approved in Congress no later than by May.
America Movil's recovery lifted Mexico's IPC index,
which ended Thursday's session up 0.16 percent at 43,348.52,
after closing at a three-month low on Wednesday.
($1 = 12.4616 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper,; Additional reporting by Elinor
Comlay,; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jan Paschal)