* Q4 profit 16.278 bln pesos vs 25.287 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 15 pct at 181.963 bln pesos

* Subscriber gains well below expectations (Adds detail, background, analyst quote)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a worse-than-expected 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as higher debt payments and a weaker peso offset a pickup in revenue.

The cell phone company owned by Carlos Slim is struggling to get subscribers to adopt profitable mobile Internet plans and bundled packages of services even after buying its fixed-line sister company Telmex last year.

It was the second quarterly fall in net profits in a row for Slim's flagship company, which has been hurt by a regulatory clampdown on fees charged to rivals for use of its network and is also battling a $1 billion fine for abuse of market power.

Despite being the second consecutive quarter to sharply miss expectations, analysts were reassured by the company's jump in revenues in the face of renewed concerns over consumer spending in the region during the quarter.

"In terms of sales, the company is in a good position," said Valeria Romo, analyst with brokerage Monex in Mexico City. The company's business in Brazil continues to grow and Mexico remains a solid base of subscribers, she said.

But the company will have to ramp up investment to remain competitive. "The challenges will be to improve (broadband) speeds and invest in infrastructure, as well as consolidate its position in Brazil," she said.

Buying Telmex -- which will help America Movil offer better packages of Internet and mobile services in Mexico -- was a start, but now the company has to show it can squeeze more profits from its broader network, she said.

America Movil subscriber numbers rose just 304,000 in the fourth quarter, far below analysts' estimates of 7.25 million net new clients.

This was in part because of a change to how subscriber numbers are calculated to exclude users of prepaid mobiles who did not spend money on their phones during the period.

America Movil has roughly 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line market and close to that share in cell phones. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a report last month that Mexican customers had been overcharged $13.4 billion a year for phone and internet services.

MORE DEBT

America Movil took on more debt in the quarter to finance its Telmex acquisition and two smaller deals, which also weighed on quarterly earnings. It also said the peso fell 11 percent against the dollar in the fourth quarter, compared to the year-earlier period.

America Movil earned 16.278 billion pesos ($1.165 billion) in the October-December period, down from 25.287 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010, according to its statement filed with the stock exchange.

Analysts had expected the company, owned by tycoon Carlos Slim, to report a profit of 24.279 billion pesos, according to average results from a Reuters survey of five analysts.

America Movil shares, which make up almost one quarter of Mexico's benchmark IPC index, have lost about 10 percent in the last 12 months, partly due to a tougher stance by regulators, who have said they will open markets to more competition.

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 65.5 billion pesos.

According to the company's filing with the stock exchange, revenue rose 15 percent to 181.963 billion pesos.

Before the results were released, America Movil shares closed up 0.13 percent at 15.56 pesos in local trading. ($1 = 13.9725) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)