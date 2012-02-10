* Q4 profit 16.278 bln pesos vs 25.287 bln pesos yr ago
* Revenue up 15 pct at 181.963 bln pesos
* Subscriber gains well below expectations
By Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 America Movil, the
biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a surprise
36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as higher
debt payments and a weaker peso offset a pickup in revenue.
The sharp slump was triggered by new debt America Movil took
on to complete acquisitions as it tries to keep pace with peers
and improve the speed and performance of its networks.
It was the second quarterly fall in net profits in a row for
billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship company, which has been hurt
by a regulatory clampdown on fees charged to rivals for use of
its network and is also battling a $1 billion fine for abuse of
market power.
America Movil took on more debt in the quarter to finance
its purchase of sister company Telmex and two smaller deals,
which also weighed on quarterly earnings.
It was also hit by an 11 percent fall in the peso against
the dollar in the fourth quarter, compared to the year-earlier
period. About 80 percent of America Movil's $28.9 billion debt
is in foreign currencies, mostly U.S. dollars, although it earns
more than 1/3 of its revenue in Mexican pesos.
"The results are not favorable for the company's share price
tomorrow," said Santander analyst Gregorio Tomassi.
Before the results were released, America Movil shares
closed up 0.13 percent at 15.56 pesos in local trading. The
company's shares, which make up almost one quarter of Mexico's
benchmark IPC index, have lost about 10 percent in the last 12
months, partly due to the tougher stance by regulators.
Still, despite the big shortfall for the second consecutive
quarter, other analysts took comfort in the company's jump in
revenues in the face of renewed concerns over consumer spending
in the region during the quarter.
"In terms of sales, the company is in a good position," said
Valeria Romo, analyst with brokerage Monex in Mexico City.
Revenue rose 15 percent to 181.963 billion pesos, above
analysts' expectations of 177 billion pesos.
MOBILE DATA BOOST
The sales increase was mostly powered by a 27 percent jump
in quarterly revenue from mobile data services, as well as a
12.3 percent rise in wireless revenues, the company said.
America Movil, like others in the industry, is trying to
convince customers to trade up, swapping basic phone plans for
mobile data packages as fixed-line business dies away.
The company's business in Brazil continues to grow and
Mexico remains a solid base of subscribers, but the company will
have to ramp up investment to remain competitive, said Romo.
"The challenges will be to improve (broadband) speeds and
invest in infrastructure, as well as consolidate its position in
Brazil," she said.
Buying Telmex - which will help America Movil offer better
packages of Internet and mobile services in Mexico - was a
start, but now the company has to show it can squeeze more
profits from its broader network, she said.
America Movil subscriber numbers rose just 304,000 in the
fourth quarter, far below analysts' estimates of 7.25 million
net new clients.
This was in part because of a change to how subscriber
numbers are calculated to exclude users of prepaid mobiles who
did not spend money on their phones during the period.
America Movil has roughly 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line
market and close to that share in cell phones. The Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a report last
month that Mexican customers had been overcharged $13.4 billion
a year for phone and Internet services.
The company earned 16.278 billion pesos ($1.165
billion) in the October-December period, down from 25.287
billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010, according to its
statement filed with the stock exchange.
Analysts had expected the company to report a profit of
24.279 billion pesos, according to average results from a
Reuters survey of five analysts.
The company said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 65.5 billion
pesos, with a rise in profitability in the Andes making up for a
drop in EBITDA from Mexico and Brazil.
($1 = 13.9725)
