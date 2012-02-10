MEXICO CITY Feb 10 America Movil, the
largest cell phone company in Latin America, will spend at
least $8.5 billion on improving its infrastructure and
other investments this year, executives said on Friday.
Capital expenditure should be around $8.5 to $9 billion in
2012, executives said in a call with analysts.
The company, controlled by Carlos Slim, on Thursday reported
a 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher debt
and peso weakness.
The executives said the company expects 14 million
to 15 million new mobile customers in 2012.
The company's locally traded shares slipped 0.64 percent to
15.46 pesos per share in early trading while its U.S. stock fell
1.67 percent to $24.12.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)