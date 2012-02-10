* America Movil sees 2012 capex at $8.5-$9 bln
* Expects 14-15 million new mobile customers
(Adds CEO quote, detail on past spending)
MEXICO CITY Feb 10 America Movil, the
largest cellphone company in Latin America, will spend at least
$8.5 billion on improving its infrastructure and other
investments this year, executives said on Friday.
That is slightly above guidelines the company has given
previously, which targeted spending of about $25 billion over
the next three years.
"We want to take advantage of 2012," Chief Executive Daniel
Hajj told analysts on a call, a day after the company reported a
36 percent drop in profit. "We're going to invest a lot."
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, is
seeking to expand its network across Latin America to keep up
with the pace of mobile data growth, Hajj said.
Like its peers, the cellphone company is trying to convince
customers to trade up and swap basic phones for mobile data
packages as fixed-line business shrinks.
Executives told analysts that since the price of high-tech
phones is falling, they are hopeful they will have migrated most
customers to smartphones within three years.
America Movil is optimistic its spending will lead to a
pickup in revenue going forward and the company is not too
concerned by falling profits, executives said.
Still, Hajj gave a cautious estimate for new mobile
subscribers in 2012, saying he expects to add about 14 million
to 15 million this year. America Movil added about 17 million
subscribers in 2011.
REDUCING DEBT
The company on Thursday reported a 36 percent drop in
fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher debt and peso weakness.
It was the second consecutive quarterly drop in net profits
for Slim's flagship company, which has been hurt by a regulatory
clampdown on fees charged to rivals for use of its network and
is also battling a $1 billion fine for abuse of market power.
But executives said cash flow generation will help trim debt
by the end of 2012 to a level in line with earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). No
specific forecast was given for either debt or EBITDA.
Shares in the company recovered early losses after the call
and were down 0.77 percent or 12 centavos at 15.44 pesos in
local trading.
America Movil spent 121 billion pesos ($8.7 billion at end
December) in 2011 on investments and it paid out 17 billion
pesos in dividends.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, additional reporting by Tomas
Sarmiento; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Phil Berlowitz)