UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY May 20 Tracfone Wireless, the U.S. unit of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's phone company America Movil, has made a deal to acquire the assets of U.S. mobile virtual network operator Start Wireless Group, the company said on Monday.
America Movil said in a statement that Start Wireless had around 1.4 million subscribers and offered pre-paid plans for voice, messaging and data services, among others. It did not say how much the company had paid for Start Wireless.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.