MEXICO CITY May 20 Tracfone Wireless, the U.S. unit of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's phone company America Movil, has made a deal to acquire the assets of U.S. mobile virtual network operator Start Wireless Group, the company said on Monday.

America Movil said in a statement that Start Wireless had around 1.4 million subscribers and offered pre-paid plans for voice, messaging and data services, among others. It did not say how much the company had paid for Start Wireless.