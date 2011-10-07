* America Movil CEO says to launch Telmex bid mid-Nov

* Hajj says no need to tap debt markets for now

* Expanding online video streaming across region

* Plans new cellphone banking service in Latam, US (Adds CEO comments, details, byline)

By Cyntia Barrera Diaz

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 Mexican mobile phone giant America Movil plans to launch its bid to buy the rest of fixed-line phone unit Telefonos de Mexico in mid-November, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hajj said on Friday.

America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, already owns almost 60 percent of Telmex after a consolidation last year, and is now seeking to take the remaining 40 percent. [ID:nN1E7741QL]

The company has said it has ample resources to finance the Telmex deal and Hajj said there were no plans to tap debt markets for now.

"We're funded but we're checking how the (debt) markets are for the future," he told Reuters.

Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno was meeting with investors "and depending on this, we will see what we will do," Hajj added.

IFR reported this week that America Movil was conducting a road show in five European cities -- London, Edinburgh, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt -- to sound interest for new deals.

America Movil is also considering expanding its online video streaming services in the region, adding Peru and Argentina to existing offerings in Colombia and Brazil before the end of the year, Hajj told Reuters.

In the region, Netflix (NFLX.O) recently launched its online video rental in more than 40 countries and Cuevana, a free service, is also popular. Last month, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones MXCMCPO.MX set its live television and video rental service in Mexico.

America Movil shares slipped 0.34 percent to close at 14.53 pesos in Mexico, while its U.S.-listed shares fell 1 percent to $21.51 on Friday.

At a separate conference, Hajj announced plans for a new cellphone banking service, Transfer, in a venture with Slim's financial arm Inbursa (GFINBURO.MX) and Citigroup-owned (C.N) Banamex.

Transfer, set to start in Mexico in early 2012, will allow customers to pay bills for utilities including telephone and water by using their phone handsets. The service would later be extended to the rest of Latin America and the United States.

Hajj said he expected 15 percent of America Movil's cellphone customers to sign up for the new service in the next three to four years. The company has 230 million mobile subscribers in the United States and Latin America, including 65 million in Mexico.

In Mexico, there are three times more mobile phone users than bank accounts, Hajj said.

By tapping that underserved market, new players will be able to offer the option to add minutes to prepaid cell phones -- the most common type in the country -- at most retailers and convenience stores and use the same system to transfer money to other people or pay for goods and services. [ID:nN01142924] (Additional reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; writing by Krista Hughes; editing by Matthew Lewis, Gary Hill)