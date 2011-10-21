* Company tapped yen market this week

* Recently met with investors in Europe too

By Cyntia Barrera Diaz

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Mexico's America Movil is open to other foreign currency debt markets after it launched Samurai bonds this week in an unusual move for a Latin American company.

America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX), the mobile phone company owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, issued $156 million worth of yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, a hard-to-tap market given the high credit standards required by Japanese investors [ID:nIFRcfWzlG].

"This is the first time that a Latin American corporation taps the Japanese market with no government backup," Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told Reuters on Friday. "The Japanese market is extremely focused on credit quality."

America Movil raised half the $6.5 billion it needs to fund a buyout of fixed-line phone unit Telefonos de Mexico TMX.N TELMEXL.MX through issuances in the Swiss franc and dollar markets, according to calculations by IFR.

Garcia Moreno held meetings with investors in Europe earlier this month but would not say if the company was specifically looking at the sterling or euro debt markets as potential new targets. He said there were no specific plans for further debt issuances this year.

"With the exception of the U.S. market, where we are for sure not returning this year, other options are possible in other markets but there is no particular interest in one," he said.

Garcia Moreno said he was confident that America Movil's tender to buy the remaining 40.04 percent of Telmex it does not already own would conclude as previously announced in mid November.

The executive declined to comment on America Movil's intention to buy Miami-based digital media firm DLA, announced this week [ID:nN1E79G0GL].

The deal is expected to give the company access to a vast content portfolio to bring movies, TV series and music to its growing base of smartpohne, tablet and pay-television custumers in the region.

Shares in America Movil, also the biggest provider of pay television services across Latin America, rose 1.2 percent to 15.97 pesos on Friday while its New York-traded shares added 1.6 percent to $23.45. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Derek Caney)