Oct 27 Mexico's America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a 21 percent decline in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, hit by lower interconnection rates and foreign exchange losses.

America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) earned 18.7 billion pesos (US$1.346 billion) in the July-September period, down from 23.7 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010, weaker than analysts had expected.

This was the first full quarter that the results of the company, owned by tycoon Carlos Slim, reflected lower fees for allowing competitors to use its vast network in Mexico.

Earlier this year regulators ordered the company to cut its mobile fees in a bid to foster competition.

The fall in profits continues a tough year for Slim, who has been in a battle with telecoms regulators and broadcasters over adding television to his offering in Mexico.

He is also fighting a $1 billion fine for anti-competitive practices and the stock market turmoil has wiped more than $10 billion off his firms' market capitalization since January.

America Movil added 5.5. million wireless customers in the quarter to finish September with 242 million across the region. Quarterly revenue rose 8 percent to 167.3 billion pesos, just above analysts' expectations.

The company, which has operations in 18 countries in Latin America and the United States, is in the process of absorbing sister Telefonos de Mexico TELMEXL.MX TMX.N and is the cash cow of the Slim empire, which also includes retail, construction, hotel and banking businesses.

America Movil has been busy in the past weeks raising money on international debt market, a big chunk of which will be used toward the estimated $6.5 billion it needs to buy the 40.04 percent stake it still does not own from Telmex. The tender offer for the company in mid-November.

Outside Mexico, the company has expanded fast in the pay-television market, consolidating as the main provider of the service with 12.5 million cable and satellite clients.

America Movil has the biggest market presence of any of Slim's listed companies and its shares have risen more than 800 percent in the last decade -- double the performance of Mexico's IPC index .MXX.

Shares closed 2.54 percent higher in Mexico on Thursday , ahead of the earnings release, at 16.93 pesos. In New York the stock rose 5.13 percent to $25.84.