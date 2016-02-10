(Adds shares and conference call details)
MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican telecoms giant
America Movil, which is controlled by the family of
billionaire Carlos Slim, plans to cut its capital expenditure by
at least one-fifth in 2016, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"It's going to depend on a lot of things that we don't have
clear today...but as I said, at least we can reduce it 20 to 25
percent," Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on an analyst
conference call.
The total capital expenditure could be between $7.5 billion
to $8 billion, he added.
America Movil also said its 2016 share buyback fund would
total around 29 billion pesos ($1.55 billion), as it had 17
billion pesos left in its buyback fund from last year in
addition to the 12 billion pesos it proposed putting in on
Tuesday.
Shares in the company were down 3.9 percent to 12.07 pesos
after the call following its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday
showing a further narrowing of margins in its largest market
Mexico.
The company is feeling the effects of a sweeping regulatory
reform in Mexico aimed at curbing its dominance at home that has
pushed down prices and squeezed the company's profit margin.
In March, telecoms regulator IFT will review the measures
currently in place against the company. Hajj said he was
optimistic about the review and that he thinks it should be good
for America Movil.
($1 = 18.7497 Mexican pesos)
