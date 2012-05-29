UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
MEXICO CITY May 29 America Movil, the cell phone giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday it has officially launched an offer to purchase a bigger stake in Dutch telecoms firm KPN.
The Mexican company, which already had a 4.8 percent in KPN, will seek to own no more than 27.7 percent in the Dutch company, America Movil said in a statement. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: