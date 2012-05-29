MEXICO CITY May 29 America Movil, the cell phone giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday it has officially launched an offer to purchase a bigger stake in Dutch telecoms firm KPN.

The Mexican company, which already had a 4.8 percent in KPN, will seek to own no more than 27.7 percent in the Dutch company, America Movil said in a statement. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)