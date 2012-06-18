(Adds details on share purchase)
MEXICO CITY, June 18 Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on Monday
that it has boosted its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to
8.46 percent, the fourth such increase in less than two weeks.
The company said in a statement it had bought another 4.65
million ordinary shares in KPN as Slim pressures shareholders to
accept his bid for a bigger stake in the Dutch company.
Slim launched an offer last month for up to 27.7 percent of
KPN, paying 8 euros per share tendered.
Except for a share purchase announced on May 31, which did
not mention a figure, the entrepreneur has raised KPN stock in
the market at a lower price than the outstanding tender offer.
With little left to buy in Latin America, the world's
richest man has turned his attention to Europe, where the
economic crisis made companies vulnerable to acquisitions.
Last week, America Movil said it was building its stake in
Telekom Austria to 23 percent after buying out investor Ronny
Pecik. Additionally, the Slim family disclosed
on Friday they held another 3.14 percent voting stake in the
Austrian firm.
