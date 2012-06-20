Flat European shares helped by positive earnings updates
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on Wednesday that it has boosted its stake in Dutch telecom firm KPN to 8.7 percent. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil