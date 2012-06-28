* Company officially owns more than a quarter of KPN
* Earlier this month, Slim landed deal in Austria
(Adds details on Europe expansion, Blok visit)
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Carlos Slim's cell phone
company, America Movil, said on Thursday it has closed
its tender offer for a controlling stake in KPN and now
officially owns 27.7 percent of the Dutch telecom.
The wealthy Mexican entrepreneur notched another victory in
Europe this week with the acquisition of a quarter of KPN after
an overwhelming response from shareholders.
KPN chief Eelko Blok is in Mexico this week for talks on the
company's and possibly his own future.
Slim has taken advantage of beaten-down valuations to add
European companies to his telecommunications empire, which
already has 246 million wireless subscribers from the United
States to Argentina.
Two weeks ago, America Movil also boosted its stake in
Telekom Austria to 23 percent after buying out
investor Ronny Pecik. Additionally, the Slim
family disclosed they held another 3.14 percent voting stake in
the Austrian company
Unlike his Latin American expansion, where the entrepreneur
purchased much bigger stakes or entire companies, the
72-year-old Slim has taken a more cautious approach in Europe
where tighter regulation and tougher competition pose a
different challenge.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Andre Grenon)