Uber's head of AI Labs steps down after four months
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
AMSTERDAM Aug 12 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil wants to 'unlock value' from Dutch telecoms group KPN and is not just interested in its German business E-Plus, a Dutch newspaper reported on Monday, quoting the Mexican group's finance chief.
America Movil said on Friday it would offer 7.2 billion euros ($9.6 billion) for the 70 percent of KPN that it does not already own - posing a challenge to its arch-rival, Spain's Telefonica , which made an $11 billion offer last month to buy E-Plus, KPN's crown jewel.
KPN "is a great company with great possessions. They only need to unlock the hidden long-term value," Carlos García Moreno, AMX's chief financial officer, told Dutch daily newspaper het Financieele Dagblad.
He said AMX has not yet formalised its position regarding E-Plus, and that it was premature to comment on whether KPN's current management would remain in place following an acquisition by the Mexican group.
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.