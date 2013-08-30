BRUSSELS Aug 30 Mexican telecoms group
said it remained committed to its 7.2 billion-euro
($9.52-billion) takeover bid for Dutch group KPN but
would withdraw it if a foundation prepared to block the deal
kept its current stance.
Late on Thursday, an independent foundation tasked with
protecting the interests of KPN said it had exercised an option
to buy certain shares that will give it almost 50 percent of
KPN's voting stock, temporarily blocking the deal.
"America Movil is a company that continues to grow, serving
more customers and investing more in the development of new
services. This is what we aim to do with KPN," America Movil
said in a statement on Friday.