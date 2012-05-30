BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
AMSTERDAM May 30 Dutch telecoms group KPN repeated on Wednesday that an offer by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil to buy up to 27.7 percent of the company was too low and it would continue to explore all strategic options.
KPN said it would publish a response to America Movil's partial offer, announced on Tuesday and worth about $3.25 billion, shortly. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.