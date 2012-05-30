AMSTERDAM May 30 Dutch telecoms group KPN repeated on Wednesday that an offer by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil to buy up to 27.7 percent of the company was too low and it would continue to explore all strategic options.

KPN said it would publish a response to America Movil's partial offer, announced on Tuesday and worth about $3.25 billion, shortly. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)