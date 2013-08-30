(Adds comments by spokesman, company background)
By Tomas Sarmiento
MEXICO CITY Aug 30 Mexican telecoms firm
America Movil on Friday hit out at efforts to make it
improve its offer for Dutch peer KPN, saying it had been shown a
lack of respect, and had no intention of raising its 7.2
billion-euro ($9.49 billion) bid.
The flagship company of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim was taken
aback when a foundation linked to KPN said on Thursday it would
block America Movil's bid if it did not improve the offer,
Slim's chief spokesman, Arturo Elias, told Reuters.
Elias said there was "no way" America Movil would pay more
for KPN and hinted that if Slim did not gain control of the
company, it could walk away from KPN altogether.
"We are certainly not prepared to negotiate on price, we are
also not prepared to negotiate an arrangement where management
put any restrictions on us," he said.
Asked whether the company would retain its 30 percent stake
in the event its bid for the rest of KPN fails, Elias said:
"That is something we also will have to carefully analyze."
Seeking to expand its business outside its core market of
Latin America, America Movil acquired nearly 30 percent of the
Dutch company last year, and earlier this month announced it
wanted to buy up the rest of KPN.
Elias said America Movil had clearly demonstrated its
commitment to investing in the Dutch firm, helping KPN to raise
an additional 3 billion euros in capital earlier this year.
But after the KPN foundation's announcement that it had
sought control of nearly 50 percent of the Dutch firm to block
Slim's takeover, America Movil threatened to withdraw its bid if
its plans continued to face such resistance.
The KPN foundation, set up to look after the interests of
shareholders, employees, customers, trade unions and "Dutch
society more generally," when the former state monopoly was
privatized, argued KPN's interests were at risk because America
Movil had not consulted with KPN before making its offer.
Elias chafed at that suggestion, however.
"Having called this a hostile takeover, when it wasn't, when
on the contrary we've had lots of conversations with (KPN's)
management, strikes me as a total lack of respect," he said.
