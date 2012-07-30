July 30 America Movil SAB de CV on Monday added $750 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The sale consisted of $350 million of 10-year and $400 million of 30-year debt.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICA MOVIL TRANCHE 1 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 07/16/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.623 FIRST PAY 01/16/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.82 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 131 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 07/16/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104.601 FIRST PAY 01/16/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.016 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 153 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A