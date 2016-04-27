BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's America Movil on Wednesday reported a drop in first-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year earlier.
The telecoms company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the January-March period was 4.798 billion pesos ($278 million), compared with 8.227 billion pesos a year earlier. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.