(Adds reform details)
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's America Movil on
Thursday reported a 41 percent slump in first-quarter net
profit, missing expectations due to a foreign exchange loss for
the second consecutive quarter, mostly on the depreciation of
the Brazilian real against the dollar.
The telecoms company, which is controlled by the
family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said net profit in the
January-March period was 8.23 billion pesos ($539 million),
compared with 13.89 billion pesos a year earlier.
It was hit by a 17.883 billion peso foreign exchange loss,
which it said was mostly due to the 21 percent depreciation of
the Brazilian currency against the dollar during the quarter.
The drop in profit comes despite a 13 percent jump in
revenue, roughly in line with expectations, driven principally
by the inclusion of Telekom Austria's results.
Analysts had been expecting a higher net profit of 13.46
billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll.
Slim's company is subject to a sweeping sector reform in
Mexico, finalized last year, which forced it to share
infrastructure and let rivals interconnect calls to its network
for free.
The new laws meant Mexican revenue and earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell in
the quarter, but increased data and pay TV use across Latin
America and growth in its Brazil unit has blunted the effect of
the reform on results.
The company said it would sell a chunk of assets to avoid
the rules, but many analysts' base scenario is now that there
will be no sale, partly because U.S. carrier AT&T's
purchase of Mexico's No.3 and No.4 wireless operators will
increase competition anyway.
The telecoms regulator IFT has said that it would not
necessarily punish America Movil for maintaining its market
share of around 70 percent in mobile, and that it would only
concerned if market power is abused.
One of the new rules made it easier for clients to switch
between mobile providers with the aim of promoting competition.
America Movil said in the quarter it gained more clients through
this rule than it lost.
Shares in America Movil have risen around 4 percent since
the beginning of the year, a little less than the 5 percent rise
in Mexico blue chip IPC index. The shares are well above
lows reached in 2013 and 2014 as the Mexico reforms were being
passed.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March)
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Diane Craft)