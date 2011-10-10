SAN SALVADOR Oct 10 El Salvador's competition
watchdog said America Movil must give up 20 megahertz of
spectrum if its proposed acquisition of Digicel's operations in
the Central American country is to be approved.
Digicel [DIGHL.UL] agreed in March to sell its El Salvador
and Honduras operations to America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) ,
Latin America's biggest operator of cellphone services.
In the March deal, America Movil, owned by Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, also agreed to sell its business in
Jamaica to Digicel. No financial terms of either transaction
were disclosed.
America Movil, which operates under the Claro brand in
several countries outside Mexico, said that it had no comment
on El Salvador's regulator decision.
