SAN SALVADOR Oct 10 El Salvador's competition watchdog said America Movil must give up 20 megahertz of spectrum if its proposed acquisition of Digicel's operations in the Central American country is to be approved.

Digicel [DIGHL.UL] agreed in March to sell its El Salvador and Honduras operations to America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) , Latin America's biggest operator of cellphone services.

In the March deal, America Movil, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, also agreed to sell its business in Jamaica to Digicel. No financial terms of either transaction were disclosed.

America Movil, which operates under the Claro brand in several countries outside Mexico, said that it had no comment on El Salvador's regulator decision. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)