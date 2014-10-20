MEXICO CITY Oct 20 America Movil, Latin
America's biggest phone company, on Monday said it holds nearly
60 percent of Telekom Austria after its offer for the
Austrian company closed last week.
Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim's America Movil
acquired an additional 8.68 percent, or 38,436,668
shares, in the offer that closed on October 16, according to a
statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
That brought the Mexican company's stake in Telekom Austria
via direct and indirect holdings to some 59.7 percent, it said.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Elinor Comlay)